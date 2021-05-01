NFTX Hashmasks Index Price Up 18% Over Last 7 Days (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for $1,390.20 or 0.02410759 BTC on major exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market capitalization of $778,512.45 and $26,860.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00071199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $502.15 or 0.00870774 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00066464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00096081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00048860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 560 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX Hashmasks Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

