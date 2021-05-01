NFTX Trading 18.7% Higher Over Last Week (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, NFTX has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for about $145.29 or 0.00251769 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTX has a total market cap of $68.06 million and $1.83 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00071029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00019688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.16 or 0.00866739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00065068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00095857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00047937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,428 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

