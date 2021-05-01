Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $841.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to announce sales of $841.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $852.14 million and the lowest is $830.00 million. Nielsen reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Nielsen stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -61.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,606,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 6,048.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 19,417 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 12.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its position in Nielsen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 765,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

