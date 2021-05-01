Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $816,060.00

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a market cap of $22.11 million and $816,060.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00067373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00019648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00068798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $473.91 or 0.00824968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00095601 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00047222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

SHROOM is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

