NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 753,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 28,675 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NIKE were worth $100,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $4,074,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 324,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $45,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,384 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $132.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.54 billion, a PE ratio of 75.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.