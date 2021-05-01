Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 19,164 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,164 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Cerner worth $14,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.87.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Insiders have bought 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $75.05 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $63.11 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average of $74.82.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.