Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 348,270 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 457.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,270 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Highwoods Properties worth $18,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 123,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 33,364 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.34.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

