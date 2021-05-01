Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $15,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aflac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,294,000 after purchasing an additional 84,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,661 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,689,000 after acquiring an additional 71,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,424,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,280,000 after acquiring an additional 126,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $53.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $54.87.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

