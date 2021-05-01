Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 17,734 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Waters worth $14,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 14,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Waters by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Waters by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT stock opened at $299.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $171.38 and a 12 month high of $309.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.90 and its 200 day moving average is $259.67.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.10 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.67.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.