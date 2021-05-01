Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 40,600 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $12,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 799,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $538,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Bank of America began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.77.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

