Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 48,535 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,535 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ball worth $16,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball stock opened at $93.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.39. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

