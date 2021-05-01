Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 83,555 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,555 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of The Kroger worth $14,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.37.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $36.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average is $33.72.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

