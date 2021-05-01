Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,471 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $16,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,515,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $47.39 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.57.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

