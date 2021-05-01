Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $13,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $258.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.50 and a 200 day moving average of $206.02. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $261.84.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.82.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Insiders have sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

