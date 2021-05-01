Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.42 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in KLA by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in KLA by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 144,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,993,000 after acquiring an additional 67,069 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $315.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.85. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $147.54 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $286.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.71.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

