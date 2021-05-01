Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.59 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $12,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,912,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

In other news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BR stock opened at $158.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.74 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

