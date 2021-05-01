Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.54 Million Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,155 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $13,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 23.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,354 shares of company stock worth $12,064,720. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO opened at $107.58 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $63.95 and a 52-week high of $108.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.63.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

