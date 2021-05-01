Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.89 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $84.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $85.14. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,210.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.22.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

