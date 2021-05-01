Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.83 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of ANSYS worth $16,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional increased its position in ANSYS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $365.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.70. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.53 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $7,221,645 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.56.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

