Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $17.24 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $17,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $487.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $487.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.15. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.52 and a fifty-two week high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZBRA. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.13.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

