Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $17.56 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,369 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $17,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.2% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $3,224,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 28.6% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 337 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.87.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $291.91 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.57 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

