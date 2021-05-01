Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $17.72 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,747 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $17,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock opened at $150.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.48.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

