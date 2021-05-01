Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.25 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 250,292 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $18,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $190.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $121.67 and a 12 month high of $191.46. The firm has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.81.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

