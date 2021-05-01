Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $11,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC stock opened at $120.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $81.51 and a 52 week high of $122.09.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $701,558.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,441,659.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.