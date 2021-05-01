Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,246 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Essex Property Trust worth $13,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.63.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $290.52 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $300.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.47.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.48%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

