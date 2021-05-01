Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Extra Space Storage worth $12,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,453,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,761,000 after acquiring an additional 478,281 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,636,000 after acquiring an additional 451,126 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,076,000 after acquiring an additional 394,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,859,000 after acquiring an additional 197,648 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EXR opened at $148.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.86 and a 1-year high of $149.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 81.97%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.08.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

