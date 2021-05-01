Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,343 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $14,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 204,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,138,000 after buying an additional 16,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM stock opened at $119.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.31 and a 200-day moving average of $106.29. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

