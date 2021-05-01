Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 261,645 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,829 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $14,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 28,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA opened at $53.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.