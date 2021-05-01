Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,477 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $18,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,135,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

NYSE ARE opened at $181.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.52 and a twelve month high of $181.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,475,534.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.