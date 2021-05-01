Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MAR opened at $148.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.