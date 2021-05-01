Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,881 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $14,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total value of $1,607,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,060,387.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $392.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $404.02 and a 200 day moving average of $379.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.