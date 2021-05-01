Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,660 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $12,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $153,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

TWTR stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.01, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.