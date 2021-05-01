Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Copart worth $13,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $124.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.28 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

