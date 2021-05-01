Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Copart worth $13,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $124.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.28 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Copart Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
