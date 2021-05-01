Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,810 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $17,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $443,766,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after acquiring an additional 438,569 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $216,073,000 after acquiring an additional 317,487 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP increased its stake in Ross Stores by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 593,807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,925,000 after acquiring an additional 281,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 935,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $114,847,000 after acquiring an additional 272,530 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.32.

Shares of ROST opened at $130.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $132.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 155.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

