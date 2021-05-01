Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 19,918 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,918 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $17,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 94.56 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 174.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WY. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

