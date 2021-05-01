Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 219,256 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 219,256 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $18,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.84.

Shares of A stock opened at $133.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.74 and a 200-day moving average of $120.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.42 and a 12-month high of $137.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders have sold 55,826 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,380 in the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

