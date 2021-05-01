Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 28,251 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,251 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $17,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 27.0% during the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 61,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $257.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.74. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $142.10 and a one year high of $261.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

