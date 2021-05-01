Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,020 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $15,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.31.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $187.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $125.65 and a 52-week high of $198.43.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

