Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $15,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.83.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,486,133. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $188.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $124.36 and a one year high of $192.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

