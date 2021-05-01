Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 666,220 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 666,220 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $15,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC opened at $55.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average of $45.35. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $59.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.