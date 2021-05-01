Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,800 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Alliant Energy worth $13,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.37. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

