Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,520 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $12,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,230 shares of company stock worth $3,693,791 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.56 and its 200-day moving average is $88.19. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.