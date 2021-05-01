Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,355 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,355 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $12,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.36.

PRU stock opened at $100.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.95. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $101.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.35%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

