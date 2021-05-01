Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $16,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth $387,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 269.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in Baxter International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 42,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

Baxter International stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.26.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

