Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $17,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 88.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $142.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.60. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $145.95. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

