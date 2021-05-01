Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Williams-Sonoma worth $12,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $358,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 9,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 18.4% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 31.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at $67,703,100.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.25.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $170.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.85. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $188.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 48.76%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

