Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,100 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the March 31st total of 530,800 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 854,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NBLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 81,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 33,310 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

NBLX stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. Noble Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $207.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.10 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.