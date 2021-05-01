nOS (NOS) Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One nOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00064145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.92 or 0.00286238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $655.05 or 0.01136893 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00026395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.58 or 0.00721271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,665.04 or 1.00083108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The official website for nOS is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

