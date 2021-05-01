Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.84

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.84 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 15.50 ($0.20). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20), with a volume of 990,746 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.