Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) Shares Down 0.5%

Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.76. 9,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 21,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Novus Capital Co. II Company Profile (NYSE:NXU)

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Novus Capital Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Capital Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.